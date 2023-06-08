Vigil Neuroscience to Present at 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. ( VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of this presentation, please visit “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. VGL101, our lead candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. We are also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in genetically defined subpopulations.

Internet Posting of Information
Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at https://www.vigilneuro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.

Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Megan McGrath
MacDougall Advisors
[email protected]

