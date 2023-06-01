Consumers Energy Starts Operating Covert Power Plant, Reliably Meeting Michigan's Energy Needs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 1, 2023

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it is now operating the Covert Generating Station in Southwest Michigan's Van Buren County, an important part of its industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to meet Michigan's energy needs this summer and for years to come.

consumers_energy_logo_Logo.jpg

"Consumers Energy is doing its part to ensure a cost-effective, reliable energy generation supply to our customers and all of Michigan by welcoming the latest power plant into our generation fleet," said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric supply. "Covert will supply reliable electricity to meet Michigan's needs 24/7 and support clean energy sources like wind and solar that we will continue to add."

Consumers Energy purchased the 1,200-megawatt, natural gas-fired Covert plant, which can produce enough energy to power over 1 million Michigan homes. Covert began operating in 2004. Adding the plant to Consumers Energy's portfolio adds affordable, reliable power generation without creating new greenhouse gas emissions.

The Covert plant's 29 workers are expected to become Consumers Energy employees as the transition proceeds.

Consumers Energy recently released its energy forecast for this summer, helping to assure that Michigan has an ample energy supply for nearly 2 million homes and businesses. Covert joins two other natural gas plants in Zeeland and Jackson, along with coal, hydroelectric, pumped storage, wind and solar energy sources that will serve customers as temperatures rise and air conditioners turn on.

That energy mix will continue to be cleaner and more affordable. Consumers Energy will close its final coal-burning power plants by mid-2025. Over 60 percent of the power the company will provide customers will be sourced from renewable energy and help customers save an estimated $600 million through 2040.

"We appreciate that our customers count on us around the clock to power their lives. By adding the Covert plant, we can keep adding wind and solar energy while ensuring we meet the day-to-day needs of our neighbors," Sparks said.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE16518&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-starts-operating-covert-power-plant-reliably-meeting-michigans-energy-needs-301839687.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE16518&Transmission_Id=202306010600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE16518&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.