AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc’s, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, LYNPARZA®(olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

This approval was based on a subgroup analysis of the Phase+III+PROpel+trial which showed that LYNPARZAplus abiraterone demonstrated highly clinically meaningful improvements in both radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) (HR of 0.24, 95% CI, 0.12-0.45) and overall survival (OS) (HR of 0.30, 95% CI, 0.15-0.59) versus abiraterone alone in patients with BRCA mutations.1 Median rPFS and median OS were not reached for patients treated with LYNPARZAplus abiraterone versus a median of 8 months and 23 months, respectively, for those treated with abiraterone alone.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men and despite an increase in the number of available therapies for patients with mCRPC, five-year survival remains low.2,3 Approximately 10% of patients with mCRPC have BRCA mutations, which is associated with poor prognosis and outcomes.4,5

Andrew Armstrong, MD, ScM, of the Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, North Carolina, US, and an investigator in the trial, said: “Preventing or delaying radiographic progression or death is an important clinical endpoint in assessing cancer treatment and is very important to patients, their caregivers, and their families. The PROpel results showed the LYNPARZAcombination demonstrated a notable clinically meaningful benefit that should rapidly be considered as the standard of care treatment for patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “There is a critical unmet need for new first-line treatment options for patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and this approval underscores the importance of BRCA testing at metastatic diagnosis. We look forward to bringing the benefit of this LYNPARZAcombination to patients earlier in their treatment.”

Eliav Barr, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, MSD Research Laboratories, said: “It is imperative that we create new ways to treat advanced cancers and help improve patient outcomes by building on the current standard of care. In PROpel, the LYNPARZAcombination improved radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival for the subgroup of patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This approval reinforces the importance of routine testing for genetic mutations at metastatic diagnosis to help guide clinical decisions.”

The safety and tolerability profile of LYNPARZA plus abiraterone in PROpel was in line with that observed in prior clinical trials and the known profiles of the individual medicines.

LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone is approved in the European Union (EU) and several other countries for the treatment of adult patients with mCRPC based on the PROpel trial.

LYNPARZA is already approved in the US based on results from the PROfound+Phase+III+trial as monotherapy for patients with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated mCRPC (BRCAm and other HRR gene mutations) who have progressed following prior treatment with enzalutamide or abiraterone; and in the EU, Japan, and China for patients with BRCAm mCRPC who have progressed following prior therapy that included a novel hormonal agent.

Financial considerations

Following this approval for LYNPARZA in the US, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment from Merck & Co, anticipated to be booked as Collaboration Revenue by the Company and confirmed in the second quarter 2023 results.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

There are no contraindications for LYNPARZA.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Myelodysplastic Syndrome/Acute Myeloid Leukemia (MDS/AML): Occurred in approximately 1.5% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA monotherapy, and the majority of events had a fatal outcome. The median duration of therapy in patients who developed MDS/AML was 2 years (range: <6 months to >10 years). All of these patients had previous chemotherapy with platinum agents and/or other DNA-damaging agents, including radiotherapy.

Do not start LYNPARZA until patients have recovered from hematological toxicity caused by previous chemotherapy (≤Grade 1). Monitor complete blood count for cytopenia at baseline and monthly thereafter for clinically significant changes during treatment. For prolonged hematological toxicities, interrupt LYNPARZA and monitor blood count weekly until recovery.

If the levels have not recovered to Grade 1 or less after 4 weeks, refer the patient to a hematologist for further investigations, including bone marrow analysis and blood sample for cytogenetics. Discontinue LYNPARZA if MDS/AML is confirmed.

Pneumonitis: Occurred in 0.8% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA monotherapy, and some cases were fatal. If patients present with new or worsening respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, cough, and fever, or a radiological abnormality occurs, interrupt LYNPARZA treatment and initiate prompt investigation. Discontinue LYNPARZA if pneumonitis is confirmed and treat patient appropriately.

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE): Including severe or fatal pulmonary embolism (PE) occurred in patients treated with LYNPARZA. In the combined data of two randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies (PROfound and PROpel) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (N=1180), VTE occurred in 8% of patients who received LYNPARZA, including pulmonary embolism in 6%. In the control arms, VTE occurred in 2.5%, including pulmonary embolism in 1.5%. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, and treat as medically appropriate, which may include long-term anticoagulation as clinically indicated.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animals, LYNPARZA can cause fetal harm. Verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential prior to initiating treatment.

Females

Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception during treatment and for 6 months following the last dose.

Males

Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential or who are pregnant to use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months following the last dose of LYNPARZA and to not donate sperm during this time.

ADVERSE REACTIONS—First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: nausea (77%), fatigue (67%), abdominal pain (45%), vomiting (40%), anemia (38%), diarrhea (37%), constipation (28%), upper respiratory tract infection/influenza/nasopharyngitis/bronchitis (28%), dysgeusia (26%), decreased appetite (20%), dizziness (20%), neutropenia (17%), dyspepsia (17%), dyspnea (15%), leukopenia (13%), urinary tract infection (13%), thrombocytopenia (11%), and stomatitis (11%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: decrease in hemoglobin (87%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (87%), decrease in leukocytes (70%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%), decrease in platelets (35%), and increase in serum creatinine (34%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—First-Line Maintenance Advanced Ovarian Cancer in Combination with Bevacizumab

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients treated with LYNPARZA/bevacizumab and at a ≥5% frequency compared to placebo/bevacizumab in the first-line maintenance setting for PAOLA-1 were: nausea (53%), fatigue (including asthenia) (53%), anemia (41%), lymphopenia (24%), vomiting (22%), and leukopenia (18%). In addition, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) for patients receiving LYNPARZA/bevacizumab irrespective of the frequency compared with the placebo/bevacizumab arm were: diarrhea (18%), neutropenia (18%), urinary tract infection (15%), and headache (14%).

In addition, venous thromboembolic events occurred more commonly in patients receiving LYNPARZA/bevacizumab (5%) than in those receiving placebo/bevacizumab (1.9%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients for LYNPARZA in combination with bevacizumab in the first-line maintenance setting for PAOLA-1 were: decrease in hemoglobin (79%), decrease in lymphocytes (63%), increase in serum creatinine (61%), decrease in leukocytes (59%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (35%), and decrease in platelets (35%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting for SOLO-2 were: nausea (76%), fatigue (including asthenia) (66%), anemia (44%), vomiting (37%), nasopharyngitis/upper respiratory tract infection (URI)/influenza (36%), diarrhea (33%), arthralgia/myalgia (30%), dysgeusia (27%), headache (26%), decreased appetite (22%), and stomatitis (20%).

Study 19: nausea (71%), fatigue (including asthenia) (63%), vomiting (35%), diarrhea (28%), anemia (23%), respiratory tract infection (22%), constipation (22%), headache (21%), decreased appetite (21%), and dyspepsia (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting (SOLO-2/Study 19) were: increase in mean corpuscular volume (89%/82%), decrease in hemoglobin (83%/82%), decrease in leukocytes (69%/58%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%/52%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%/47%), increase in serum creatinine (44%/45%), and decrease in platelets (42%/36%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Adjuvant Treatment of gBRCAm, HER2-Negative, High-Risk Early Breast Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the adjuvant setting for OlympiA were: nausea (57%), fatigue (including asthenia) (42%), anemia (24%), vomiting (23%), headache (20%), diarrhea (18%), leukopenia (17%), neutropenia (16%), decreased appetite (13%), dysgeusia (12%), dizziness (11%), and stomatitis (10%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the adjuvant setting for OlympiA were: decrease in lymphocytes (77%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (67%), decrease in hemoglobin (65%), decrease in leukocytes (64%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (39%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the metastatic setting for OlympiAD were: nausea (58%), anemia (40%), fatigue (including asthenia) (37%), vomiting (30%), neutropenia (27%), respiratory tract infection (27%), leukopenia (25%), diarrhea (21%), and headache (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the metastatic setting for OlympiAD were: decrease in hemoglobin (82%), decrease in lymphocytes (73%), decrease in leukocytes (71%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (71%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (46%), and decrease in platelets (33%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—First-Line Maintenance gBRCAm Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for POLO were: fatigue (60%), nausea (45%), abdominal pain (34%), diarrhea (29%), anemia (27%), decreased appetite (25%), constipation (23%), vomiting (20%), back pain (19%), arthralgia (15%), rash (15%), thrombocytopenia (14%), dyspnea (13%), neutropenia (12%), nasopharyngitis (12%), dysgeusia (11%), and stomatitis (10%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for POLO were: increase in serum creatinine (99%), decrease in hemoglobin (86%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (71%), decrease in lymphocytes (61%), decrease in platelets (56%), decrease in leukocytes (50%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (25%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—HRR Gene-mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients who received LYNPARZA for PROfound were: anemia (46%), fatigue (including asthenia) (41%), nausea (41%), decreased appetite (30%), diarrhea (21%), vomiting (18%), thrombocytopenia (12%), cough (11%), and dyspnea (10%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients who received LYNPARZA for PROfound were: decrease in hemoglobin (98%), decrease in lymphocytes (62%), decrease in leukocytes (53%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (34%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer in Combination with Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients who received LYNPARZA/abiraterone with a difference of ≥5% compared to placebo for PROpel were: anemia (48%), fatigue (including asthenia) (38%), nausea (30%), diarrhea (19%), decreased appetite (16%), lymphopenia (14%), dizziness (14%), and abdominal pain (13%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients who received LYNPARZA/abiraterone for PROpel were: decrease in hemoglobin (97%), decrease in lymphocytes (70%), decrease in platelets (23%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (23%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Anticancer Agents: Clinical studies of LYNPARZA with other myelosuppressive anticancer agents, including DNA-damaging agents, indicate a potentiation and prolongation of myelosuppressive toxicity.

CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid coadministration of strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors when using LYNPARZA. If a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be coadministered, reduce the dose of LYNPARZA. Advise patients to avoid grapefruit, grapefruit juice, Seville oranges, and Seville orange juice during LYNPARZA treatment.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration of strong or moderate CYP3A inducers when using LYNPARZA.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: No data are available regarding the presence of olaparib in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant or on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed infant, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 1 month after receiving the final dose.

Pediatric Use: The safety and efficacy of LYNPARZA have not been established in pediatric patients.

Hepatic Impairment: No adjustment to the starting dose is required in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification A and B). There are no data in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification C).

Renal Impairment: No dosage modification is recommended in patients with mild renal impairment (CLcr 51-80 mL/min estimated by Cockcroft-Gault). In patients with moderate renal impairment (CLcr 31-50 mL/min), reduce the dose of LYNPARZA to 200 mg twice daily. There are no data in patients with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease (CLcr ≤30 mL/min).

INDICATIONS

LYNPARZA is a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated:

First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm or sBRCAm) advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

First-Line Maintenance HRD-Positive Advanced Ovarian Cancer in Combination with Bevacizumab

In combination with bevacizumab for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)-positive status defined by either:

a deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA mutation, and/or

mutation, and/or genomic instability

Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Adjuvant Treatment of gBRCAm, HER2-Negative, High-Risk Early Breast Cancer

For the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, high-risk early breast cancer who have been treated with neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or metastatic setting. Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

First-Line Maintenance gBRCAm Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease has not progressed on at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

HRR Gene-mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed following prior treatment with enzalutamide or abiraterone. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

BRCAm Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer in Combination with Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone

In combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone (abi/pred) for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

Notes

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and the fifth leading cause of cancer death in men globally, with an incidence of 1.4 million and 375,000 deaths in 2020.2,3 In the US, it is estimated that there will be 288,300 new cases and 34,700 deaths in 2023.6 Overall survival for patients with mCRPC is approximately three years in clinical trial settings, and even shorter in the real-world.7 Approximately half of patients with mCRPC may receive only one line of active treatment, and those that go on to receive further treatment often have diminishing benefit of subsequent therapies.8-13

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Metastatic prostate cancer is associated with a significant mortality rate.14 Development of prostate cancer is often driven by male sex hormones called androgens, including testosterone.15

In patients with mCRPC, their prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body despite the use of androgen-deprivation therapy to block the action of male sex hormones.16 Approximately 10-20% of men with advanced prostate cancer will develop castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) within five years, and at least 84% of these men will have metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis.17 Of patients with no metastases at CRPC diagnosis, 33% are likely to develop metastases within two years.17

Despite the advances in mCRPC treatment in the past decade with taxane and novel hormonal agent (NHA) treatment, there is high unmet need in this population.16-19

PROpel

PROpel is a randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase III trial testing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of LYNPARZAversus placebo when given in combination with abiraterone, as well as prednisone or prednisolone, in men with mCRPC who had not received prior chemotherapy or NHAs in the mCRPC setting.

The primary endpoint is rPFS and secondary endpoints include OS, time to secondary progression or death, and time to first subsequent therapy. In September 2021 at a planned interim analysis, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the PROpel trial met the primary endpoint of rPFS.

For more information about the trial please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

LYNPARZA

LYNPARZA® (olaparib) is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumors harboring a deficiency in HRR, such as those with mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2, or those where deficiency is induced by other agents (such as NHAs).

Inhibition of PARP with LYNPARZA leads to the trapping of PARP bound to DNA single-strand breaks, stalling of replication forks, their collapse and the generation of DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death.

LYNPARZA is currently approved in a number of countries across multiple tumor types including maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer and as both monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the 1st-line maintenance treatment of BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) and homologous recombination repair deficient (HRD)-positive advanced ovarian cancer, respectively; for gBRCAm, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (in the EU and Japan this includes locally advanced breast cancer); for gBRCAm, HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer (in Japan this includes all BRCAm HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer); for gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic cancer; in combination with abiraterone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated (EU) and as monotherapy in HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in patients who have progressed on prior NHA treatment (BRCAm only in the EU and Japan). In China, LYNPARZA is approved for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as a 1st-line maintenance therapy in BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer as well as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer.

LYNPARZA, which is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the US and Canada, has been used to treat over 75,000 patients worldwide. LYNPARZA has a broad clinical trial development program, and AstraZeneca and Merck are working together to understand how it may affect multiple PARP-dependent tumors as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple cancer types. LYNPARZA is the foundation of AstraZeneca's industry-leading portfolio of potential new medicines targeting DDR mechanisms in cancer cells.

The AstraZeneca and Merck strategic oncology collaboration

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, US, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize LYNPARZA, the world’s first PARP inhibitor, and KOSELUGO® (selumetinib), a mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor, for multiple cancer types.

Working together, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and KOSELUGO and other potential new medicines as monotherapies and as combinations. The companies will also develop LYNPARZA and KOSELUGO in combination with their respective PD-L1 and PD-1 medicines independently.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter %40AstraZenecaUS.

References

Clarke N, et al. Abiraterone and Olaparib for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. NEJM Evid. 2022;1(9). Cancer.Net. Prostate Cancer: Statistics. Available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.net%2Fcancer-types%2Fprostate-cancer%2Fstatistics Rawla P. Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer. World J Oncol. 2019; 10(2):63-89. de Bono, et al. Central, Prospective Detection of Homologous Recombination Repair Gene Mutations (HRRm) in Tumour Tissue From >4000 Men With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Screened for the PROfound Study. Presented at: ESMO Congress; September 27-October 1, 2019; Barcelona, Spain. Abstract 847PD Na R, et al. Germline Mutations in ATM and BRCA1/2 Distinguish Risk for Lethal and Indolent Prostate Cancer and are Associated with Early Age at Death. Eur Urol. 2017;71(5):740-747. Sung H, et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021; 71(3):209-249. Cancer.Org. Key Statistics For Prostate Cancer. Available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.org%2Fcancer%2Fprostate-cancer%2Fabout%2Fkey-statistics.html Ng K, et al. Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC): Advances and Treatment Strategies in the First-Line Setting. Oncol Ther. 2020;8:209–230. George DJ, et al. Treatment Patterns and Outcomes in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer in a Real-World Clinical Practice Setting in the United States. Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2020;18:284-294. de Bono J, et al. Antitumour Activity and Safety of Enzalutamide in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Previously Treated with Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone for ≥24 weeks in Europe. Eur Urol. 2018;74(1):37-45 Hussein M, et al. Prostate-Specific Antigen Progression Predicts Overall Survival in Patients with Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Data from Southwest Oncology Group Trials 9346 (Intergroup Study 0162) and 9916. J Clin Oncol. 2009;27(15):2450. de Wit, R, et al. Real-World Evidence of Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treated with Cabazitaxel: Comparison with the Randomized Clinical Study CARD. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2022;2660. Ryan C, et al. Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Versus Placebo Plus Prednisone in Chemotherapy-Naive Men with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (COU-AA-302): Final Overall Survival Analysis of a Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study. Lancet Oncol. 2015 Feb;16(2):152-60. Miller K, et al. The Phase 3 COU-AA-302 Study of Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone in Men with Chemotherapy-Naïve Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: Stratified Analysis Based on Pain, Prostate-Specific Antigen, and Gleason Score. Eur Urol. 2018;74(1):17-23. Chowdhury S, et al. Real-World Outcomes in First-Line Treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: The Prostate Cancer Registry. Target Oncol. 2020;15(3):301-315. Cancer.Net. Treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. Available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.net%2Fcancer-types%2Fprostate-cancer%2Ftypes-treatment Kirby M, et al. Characterising the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Population: Systematic Review. Int J of Clin Pract. 2021;65(11):1180-1192. UroToday. What is Changing in Advanced Prostate Cancer? Available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urotoday.com%2Fjournal%2Feveryday-urology-oncology-insights%2Farticles%2F122176-what-is-changing-in-advanced-prostate-cancer.html Liu J, et al. Second-Line Hormonal Therapy for the Management of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: A Real-World Data Study Using a Claims Database. Sci Rep. 2020;10(1):4240.

US-63536 Last Updated 6/23

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005453/en/