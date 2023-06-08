VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB; OTC PINK:NGRBF; Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce that it has retained an agent with Corbel Commercial Real Estate to identify a second facility (the "New Facility") at which to continue its operations.

Once secured, the Company intends to retrofit the New Facility with robotic automated food manufacturing lines and ghost kitchen facilities. Through the New Facility, NextGen plans to expand its operations across Canada.

NextGen's existing ghost kitchen has reached 100% capacity and the Company is in the process of retrofitting its facility with a state-of-the-art packaging line to automate the packaging and production of soups and sauces for large scale manufacturing and distribution to retail grocery stores.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

