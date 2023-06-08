FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, California.

NeoGenomics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 14th at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time/2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News, Events, and Webcasts" tab via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Contact:

Kendra Sweeney

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

M: 239-877-7474

[email protected]

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758327/NeoGenomics-to-Participate-at-the-Goldman-Sachs-44th-Annual-Global-Healthcare-Conference



