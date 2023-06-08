CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

CareDx’s management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx’s management will also be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, at 4:40 PM PT / 7:40 PM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

