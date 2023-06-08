Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that as of May 31, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) estimated total range of 360 miles1 on standard 20” wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.

The EPA values confirm that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today.

This news follows the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s recent European WLTP+certification of 707 km / 440 UK mile range on standard 20” wheels and tires2, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle,” CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“This is a huge milestone for everyone at Fisker,” he continued. “We are looking forward to getting Oceans to customers in the US, and we plan to send out communications today to our first customers.”

The CARB Executive Order grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold. The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has been certified by European authorities for sale in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires also achieved a WLTP 701 km / 436 UK mile range3, demonstrating that performance wheels and tires have minimal effect on the Fisker Ocean’s range.

The first Fisker Ocean customer took+delivery in Denmark on May 5. Deliveries are expected to begin in the United States in June.

As part of Fisker’s mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean Extreme combines its 113kWh Hyper Range battery pack, optimized engineering, and aerodynamic design to produce a powerful, efficient, and responsive SUV with an EPA estimated range to drive from Philadelphia to Boston or Los Angeles to San Jose.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. The Fisker Ocean also recently won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 EPA estimated range. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” and optional 22” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.

3 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” and optional 22” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use.

