FARFETCH, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that Cristiano Fagnani has been named CEO of Off-White and also remains responsible for NGG’s Reebok business as CEO of NGG++.

Stephanie Phair has been appointed Chair of NGG. The company also announced that NGG CEO, Davide De Giglio, along with his co-founder, Executive Director and Off-White CEO, Andrea Grilli, are stepping down from their roles. The existing leadership team for Palm Angels remains unchanged; with Stefano Robino as General Manager and Francesco Ragazzi as Founder and Creative Director. The leadership of the other NGG brands remains unchanged as well.

Founded in 2015 and based in Milan, NGG manages the design, production and distribution for a range of global brands, including Palm Angels, Off-White and Reebok. It was acquired by FARFETCH in 2019.

Mr. Fagnani has over 20 years of industry experience, including as Chief Marketing Officer for NGG where he worked closely with Off-White. Prior to joining NGG more than three years ago, he had a highly successful career at Nike, where he led Energy Marketing, Brand Experience and Product Collaborations.

Stefano Robino has more than two decades of experience in the luxury fashion industry, having held senior roles with brands including Ami, Tom Ford, Zegna and Lanvin, prior to joining NGG more than three years ago. Under Mr. Robino's leadership, the Palm Angels brand more than doubled its revenues from 2020 to 2022.

Ms. Phair, who has been working closely with the NGG Group, including as a member of the operational boards for the NGG brands, will support the NGG leadership team toward achieving the goals set out for the business and foster the continued successful integration with the FARFETCH Group. She maintains her role as Group President, FARFETCH. A seasoned luxury executive, she founded TheOutnet.com while an executive at Net-a-Porter, and has held roles with Issey Miyake and Vogue. Previously, the multi-lingual Ms. Phair also served on the Board of Directors for Moncler S.p.A., and was the Chair of the British Fashion Council.

José Neves, Founder, CEO and Chair, FARFETCH, said:

“New Guards has performed extremely well since 2019, and has continued to execute on its strategy with the recent launch of Reebok. I would like to thank Davide and Andrea for their dedicated leadership over the past four years, and for building a very strong team of successors to continue driving the strategy and operations of NGG. They leave with my fondest best wishes for their future endeavours. With a very experienced management team in Cristiano, Ib, Stefano and Francesco and the added benefit of Stephanie’s oversight, I am confident in the continued success of NGG.”

Davide De Giglio said:

“As the co-founder of NGG, I take this moment to reflect on the remarkable decade that has transpired since the inception of our platform. This journey, filled with challenges, learnings, and victories, has been nothing short of extraordinary. From an initial idea to a leading light in the fashion world, NGG’s evolution has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. We've been a symbol of innovation, creativity, and independence, setting trends and collaborating with phenomenal talent. We are indebted to FARFETCH, who recognized our potential and backed our ambitions. Their acquisition has not just fostered our growth but has also ensured our global presence and influence.

Today, after a beautiful ten-year journey, I step down from my position at NGG. My heart is filled with gratitude for the opportunities I have been given, the extraordinary individuals I had the privilege to work with, and the collective successes we achieved. I leave behind a resilient, dynamic, and robust group that I'm confident will continue to flourish and uphold our shared vision. I look forward with excitement to seeing where the next decade will take NGG.”

Andrea Grilli said:

“Nine years, more than 800 employees, over 70 stores, customers in more than 100 countries and over 170 collaborations and capsule collections. Behind these numbers are endless emotions that can’t really be summed up in a few lines. Contributing to the development of NGG by helping the brands gain global visibility and respect in the luxury industry since day one is a priceless experience because it highlights all the efforts made by the wonderful people who I’ve had the good fortune to work with.

NGG, today more than ever and thanks to the involvement and support of FARFETCH, is in an incredible position. I wish them and the team all the best and will carry this experience with me forever.”

