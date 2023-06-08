SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. ( ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will present at the investor conferences listed below. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference (June 7 – 9, 2023)

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 7, 1:00-1:25 PM EDT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/eras/1846130

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference (June 12 – 15, 2023)

Location: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, June 12, 3:20-3:55 PM PDT

Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006

An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

