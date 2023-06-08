Novocure Pledges $3 Million to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, to Support Cancer Research and Education

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that it will donate $3 million to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, to advance cancer research and education.

Conquer Cancer is a global community of advocates, patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers, and others dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by cancer. Its mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in lifesaving research and empower people everywhere to conquer cancer.

Since 1984, Conquer Cancer has raised more than $500 million to fund research, education, and quality programs. The nonprofit organization’s grants and awards support clinical and translational cancer research done by gifted physician-scientists at every stage of their careers, from the best and brightest among young investigators to senior researchers providing mentorship opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers.

Novocure will disburse $1 million annually to Conquer Cancer through 2025. Conquer Cancer will use the funding in support of cancer research and education.

“We are very proud to support Conquer Cancer and ASCO in their vital work accelerating breakthroughs in cancer treatment,” said Pritesh Shah, Chief Growth Officer at Novocure. “We admire and align with their unwavering commitment to improving lives through groundbreaking cancer research and education. This donation reflects our shared aspiration to make transformative progress in cancer care."

ASCO, the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer, will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago from June 2 to June 6.

“We are grateful for Novocure’s multi-year support of cancer research and essential educational programs,” said Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of ASCO and Executive Vice Chair of Conquer Cancer. “This contribution will help us achieve new advances and improve the care patients receive around the world."

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion. ASCO® and Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, are registered trademarks of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Used with permission. ASCO and Conquer Cancer are not partners or affiliates of Novocure and do not recommend or endorse any organization, product, or service.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531006041r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006041/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.