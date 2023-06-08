Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that it will donate $3 million to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, to advance cancer research and education.

Conquer Cancer is a global community of advocates, patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers, and others dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by cancer. Its mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in lifesaving research and empower people everywhere to conquer cancer.

Since 1984, Conquer Cancer has raised more than $500 million to fund research, education, and quality programs. The nonprofit organization’s grants and awards support clinical and translational cancer research done by gifted physician-scientists at every stage of their careers, from the best and brightest among young investigators to senior researchers providing mentorship opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers.

Novocure will disburse $1 million annually to Conquer Cancer through 2025. Conquer Cancer will use the funding in support of cancer research and education.

“We are very proud to support Conquer Cancer and ASCO in their vital work accelerating breakthroughs in cancer treatment,” said Pritesh Shah, Chief Growth Officer at Novocure. “We admire and align with their unwavering commitment to improving lives through groundbreaking cancer research and education. This donation reflects our shared aspiration to make transformative progress in cancer care."

ASCO, the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer, will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago from June 2 to June 6.

“We are grateful for Novocure’s multi-year support of cancer research and essential educational programs,” said Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of ASCO and Executive Vice Chair of Conquer Cancer. “This contribution will help us achieve new advances and improve the care patients receive around the world."

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion. ASCO® and Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, are registered trademarks of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Used with permission. ASCO and Conquer Cancer are not partners or affiliates of Novocure and do not recommend or endorse any organization, product, or service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006041/en/