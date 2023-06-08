Monro, Inc. to Participate at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day

Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. A live webcast of the RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations).

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit corporate.monro.com.

