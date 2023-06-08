VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is pleased to announce, in partnership with Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (“CMG”), that it has commenced its summer Exploration Program (the “Program”) at its Sting Copper Project in northwestern Newfoundland.



The Company has previously reported assay results of grab samples at its Sting Copper Project including 14.2% Cu, 11.6% Cu, 14.2% Cu, 13.9% Cu, with complimentary gold values ranging from 7 to 470 ppb. Vital is targeting high grade copper and precious metals in western Newfoundland on its Sting Copper Project. The mafic rocks that underlie the Jumbo Lode Prospect are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to copper and copper/zinc deposits such as the York Harbour Mine, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast. Additionally, York Harbour Metals recently reported (news release dated April 21, 2023) final results of its Phase 4 drilling program which included a drill hole (YH22-73) that intersected 44.93 meters of 1.292% copper including 5.36 meters of 2.938% copper.

The current work Program is designed to follow-up from the previous encouraging results and to expand known mineralized zones. The Program also includes gridded prospecting, mapping and geochemical sampling to provide coverage over underlying favorable regional geology and geophysics. The three separate grids include the North Sting, Jumbo-Lode and South Sting grids. The North Sting grid covers 240 ha of ground and is draped over the NE-trending contact between mafic volcanic rocks and mafic intrusive rocks, a regionally important lineament for copper mineralization.

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, comments, “Our initial exploration Program at the Sting Project yielded impressive results as high as 14.2% Cu and gold values ranging from 7 ppb to 470 ppb. Building on our previous program, we are looking forward to further exploration of high-priority targets, which we believe will continue to provide strong copper and gold values.”

The Jumbo-Lode area has historically compelling copper anomalies which surround and extend from the Jumbo, Red Love and Lode 9 mineral showings. The team will infill, expand upon, and verify the historical results, as well as test the eastern contact between mafic volcanic/intrusive rocks for copper anomalies. The South Sting grid provides coverage over the same lineament further south, where no record of exploration work exists.

Figure 1 - Vital Battery Metals Sting Copper Project 2023 Exploration Program Areas

Qualified Person

The technical information in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by an Independent Qualified Person defined by National Instrument 43-101 Derrick Strickand P.Geo.

The qualified person has not verified the information on the York Harbour Mine and the information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Sting Copper Project.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM | VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

