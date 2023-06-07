BETHESDA, Md., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ( GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place June 7-9 in New York, NY.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: Registration Link

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of allosteric small molecule therapies. With its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®, Gain Therapeutics is transforming drug discovery by identifying novel allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas. By binding to allosteric binding sites, the small molecules discovered with SEE-Tx provide opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition, and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, as well as other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse, and through a Swiss Accelerator Innovation Project supported by Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

[email protected]