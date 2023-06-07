Gain Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, Md., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ( GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place June 7-9 in New York, NY.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Format: Corporate Presentation
Webcast: Registration Link

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of allosteric small molecule therapies. With its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®, Gain Therapeutics is transforming drug discovery by identifying novel allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas. By binding to allosteric binding sites, the small molecules discovered with SEE-Tx provide opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition, and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, as well as other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse, and through a Swiss Accelerator Innovation Project supported by Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MDA2NyM1NjI0OTkxIzIyMDkwMzA=
Gain-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.