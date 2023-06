SHANGHAI, China, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) ( GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China and South East Asia, today announced that it repurchased approximately US$299,910,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 36165L AA6, 36165L AB4 & G3902L AA7) (the “Notes”). Pursuant to the Indenture dated as of June 5, 2018 (the “Indenture”) relating to the Notes by and between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, each holder had the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of US$1,000 principal amount for cash on June 1, 2023 (the “Repurchase Right”). The repurchases were consummated through holders’ exercise of the Repurchase Right. The repurchased Notes will be canceled accordingly. Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$80,000 remain outstanding after such repurchases.



This press release is for information only and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Company. None of the Company, its board of directors or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Notes.

