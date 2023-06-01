Kevin Guest Shares Insights for June Effective Communications Month

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Effective Communications Month in June, USANA Health Sciences Chairman and CEO Kevin Guest shares his admiration for the power of effective communication in business and personal life.

"Communication is the cornerstone of success, both professionally and personally," said Guest. "It is the foundation of strong relationships and successful organizations, and it's important to celebrate this key skill during National Effective Communications Month."

In his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest emphasizes the importance of communicating in harmony with one's core values.

"Effective communications builds trust, which is one reason I've found that nothing is more important than relationships, than connecting with others, and understanding the other person's motivation," he said. "When relationships align with your own core values, you're poised to do great things together that benefit those around you."

To help individuals improve communication skills, Guest shares five actionable tips.

  1. Active Listening: Pay full attention to the speaker, avoid interrupting, and ask clarifying questions to ensure you understand their message.
  2. Empathy: Put yourself in the other person's shoes to understand their perspective and feelings.
  3. Clarity and Conciseness: Be clear and concise with simple language to avoid confusion and misinterpretation when delivering your messages.
  4. Nonverbal Communication: Pay attention to body language, facial expressions and tone of voice, all of which convey important information and emotions.
  5. Feedback and Follow-ups: Encourage feedback from others and follow up on conversations to ensure understanding and maintain open lines of communication.

"When done consistently, these five action items show respect, promote open dialogue and allow for greater understanding," he said. "Because we've learned effective communication is key to building strong relationships with our customers and distributors, we strive to ensure that every interaction, whether it's through our products, marketing materials or customer service, is clear, concise and informative.

"In professional situations, empathetic and clear communication promotes open dialogue and resolve conflicts, which maintains a positive work environment."

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 24 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year.

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Tim Brown, Candid Communications
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-guest-shares-insights-for-june-effective-communications-month-301839627.html

SOURCE USANA

