SuperCom Secures Over $500,000 in Additional Annual Recurring Revenue in California

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023

Long-term existing LCA customers expand their existing programs with additional services

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has further solidified its presence in California by expanding its contractual agreements with multiple long-term existing clients, resulting in over $500,000 in annual recurring contract value. LCA has been a trusted provider of criminal justice programs and services for many years, including rehabilitation, adult day reporting, and electronic monitoring services.

SuperCom_Logo.jpg

"SuperCom is delighted to accommodate existing customers with these contract expansions, allowing us to deliver even more outstanding services and positively impact more lives," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"These ongoing and growing customer relationships, some spanning over a decade, highlight our customers' trust and confidence in our ability to provide innovative solutions and tailored services that meet their specific needs. Furthermore, these expansions serve as a testament to SuperCom's steadfast commitment to expanding its market presence across the US," added Mr. Trabelsi.

"As SuperCom continues to expand its footprint in California and the US, we remain dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships with our customers, which in turn promotes organic growth through the acquisition of new customers and expansion of existing projects. We plan to continue innovating, evolving, and providing the highest level of services and solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of our clients, " concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN17100&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-secures-over-500-000-in-additional-annual-recurring-revenue-in-california-301839825.html

SOURCE SuperCom

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN17100&Transmission_Id=202306010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN17100&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.