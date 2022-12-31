Ionis announces positive donidalorsen late-stage clinical progress in HAE

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2023

  • Two-year treatment with donidalorsen in the Phase 2 open label study resulted in consistent, sustained protection from HAE attacks
  • Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 OASIS-HAE study
  • Topline Phase 3 results expected in H1 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced positive clinical progress with donidalorsen, its late-stage investigational prophylactic therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Topline two-year open-label extension (OLE) results continue to demonstrate consistent efficacy and safety, with an overall sustained mean reduction in HAE attack rates of 96% from baseline through two years across dosing groups. The company also announced that it has completed enrollment in the Phase 3 OASIS-HAE study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of donidalorsen in preventing angioedema attacks. Topline data from the study are expected in the first half of 2024. HAE is a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease characterized by severe and potentially fatal swelling of the arms, legs, face and throat1,2.

IONIS_A_Genetic_Medicines_Company_Logo_v1.jpg

"By completing enrollment in the Phase 3 study, we are one step closer to bringing a potentially transformative and differentiated prophylactic treatment to HAE patients," said Richard S. Geary, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief development officer at Ionis. "We are also encouraged by the long-term safety and durable efficacy results seen in patients treated for two years in our ongoing open-label extension study. We look forward to the Phase 3 data readout in the first half of 2024 and are advancing our go-to-market preparations to commercialize donidalorsen."

The two-year Phase 2 OLE results will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

In the Phase 2 study, through week 17, donidalorsen 80 mg monthly demonstrated a 90% reduction in angioedema attacks compared with placebo after the first dose, and a 97% reduction in angioedema attacks starting with the second dose. The Phase 2 results also showed a significant improvement in quality of life as assessed by the Angioedema Quality of Life Questionnaire (AE-QoL), in the patients treated with donidalorsen. Donidalorsen continues to demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile with added two-year OLE data.

About OASIS-HAE

OASIS-HAE is a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of monthly and bimonthly subcutaneous injections of donidalorsen or placebo in 84 participants, age 12 and above, with Type 1 and Type 2 hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of donidalorsen in participants with HAE and the effect of donidalorsen on the severity and pattern of HAE attacks and its impact on quality of life (QoL). Participants were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to Cohort A (donidalorsen or placebo every four weeks) or Cohort B (donidalorsen or placebo every eight weeks), respectively. Within each cohort, participants were randomized in a 3:1 ratio to receive donidalorsen or matching-placebo. The primary endpoint is the time-normalized number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks from week one to 25. A key secondary endpoint is change in the Angioedema Quality of Life Questionnaire (AE-QoL) total score at week 25. Additional information about OASIS-HAE (NCT05139810) and the Phase 2 open-label extension study (NCT04307381) may be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

HAE is a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease characterized by severe and potentially fatal swelling of the arms, legs, face and throat1,2. HAE is estimated to affect more than 20,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., doctors frequently use prophylactic treatment approaches to prevent and reduce the severity of HAE attacks in patients.

About Donidalorsen

Donidalorsen is an investigational LIgand-Conjugated Antisense (LICA) medicine designed to target the prekallikrein, or PKK, pathway. PKK plays an important role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE). By inhibiting the production of PKK, donidalorsen could be an effective prophylactic approach to preventing HAE attacks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business and the therapeutic and commercial potential of donidalorsen, Ionis' technologies and other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" all refer to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1 Cicardi M, et al. Allergy. 2012;67(2): 147-157.
2 Zuraw BL. N Engl J Med. 2008;359(10): 1027-1036.

favicon.png?sn=LA16853&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-announces-positive-donidalorsen-late-stage-clinical-progress-in-hae-301839585.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16853&Transmission_Id=202306010705PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16853&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.