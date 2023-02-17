PR Newswire

All Top-Ten US Universities Now Use Instructure's Canvas LMS

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, announces that Duke University selected Canvas LMS to power innovative instruction and learning experiences across its learning institution. The decision represents a significant investment in the entire Instructure Learning Platform, with implementations of Canvas LMS, Impact, Canvas Studio and Canvas Credentials to transform teaching and learning at the university. With this deeper partnership with Duke, all of the top ten universities in the United States now use Canvas LMS.

The decision to adopt the Instructure Learning Platform, driven by Duke's Office of Teaching and Learning, resulted from the team's vision of putting Duke on the map as a powerhouse for lifetime education. Key criteria, such as the ability to accommodate multiple modes of access and a focus on innovation to help Duke stay at the forefront of edtech, influenced the decision. Duke's Fuqua School of Business and Duke University School of Medicine were early adopters of Canvas LMS, which instilled the university's confidence in Instructure as a partner and Canvas LMS as an extensible platform. Having developed a strong edtech ecosystem over the last decade, the university prioritized a long-term partner capable of innovating and meeting the unique needs of Duke students and faculty for years to come.

"We're focused on creating accessible, affordable, high-quality educational opportunities that enable participation of diverse learners for a more just world," said Yakut Gazi, vice-provost for learning innovation and digital education. "Our investment in Canvas is a foundational piece in enabling Duke to fulfill that vision."

"We're looking forward to partnering with Duke to deliver a customized, innovative edtech experience to their community of educators and learners," said Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure. "A key piece of this vision is that learning extends past the four years in a classroom. Canvas will support Duke's core credit mission and provide versatile tools to support non-credit and co-curricular experiences. Moving forward, Duke will be able to offer a set of services to its faculty, departments and schools to help them achieve their respective goals outside of the 15-week course."

Adding the Instructure Learning Platform is a turning point for Duke's Office of Learning Innovation, as they develop effective, scalable, forward-thinking programs that support learning. "Having access to the broad community of users and developers through the industry's leader will turbocharge our efforts," said Michael Greene, associate director of learning technology services and strategy at Duke. "The Duke community consists of much more than currently matriculated students. It includes faculty, staff, alumni and potential learners interested in learning at our university. We see Canvas as a way for anyone, regardless of their affiliation, to have access to learning experiences with Duke throughout their lifetime."

The ability to deliver learning experiences to various learner types requires a flexible set of features that can be configured to meet unique needs. Duke's Office of Learning Technology Services and Strategy plans to deliver experiences through Canvas that serve undergraduate, graduate for-credit curriculums and co-curricular initiatives. By adopting additional Instructure products, they will explore new possibilities, including adding alumni learning opportunities and non-credit learning for continuing studies.

