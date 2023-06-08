– YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh) will be the first biologic product offered by the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company –

– YUSIMRY will be available on costplusdrugs.com for $569.27 plus dispensing and shipping fees –

DALLAS, Texas and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (“Cost Plus Drugs” or “Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company”) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, CHRS), today announced plans to offer Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company customers YUSIMRY (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of HUMIRA® (adalimumab injection), in July 2023.

“Humira is the top-selling medicine of all time, but for those without insurance or who are underinsured, this therapy and other biologic medicines have been out of reach due to price,” said Alex Oshmyansky, Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Working with Coherus, a pioneer in the field of biosimilars, we are excited to disrupt the high-cost biologic space by offering YUSIMRY, a biosimilar of Humira, one of the highest cost drugs in America.”

“We believe there is a large, unmet need for improved access and affordability for patients in the U.S. health care system that together Cost Plus Drugs and YUSIMRY can help address,” said Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus. “This agreement is part of our biosimilar strategy to leverage our excellence in manufacturing and supply chain management to deliver safe and effective biosimilars with ensured, reliable supply.”

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company plans to offer YUSIMRY to its customers at a price of $569.27 plus dispensing and shipping fees starting in July 2023. YUSIMRY has a state-of-the-art autoinjector presentation and includes Coherus’ proprietary non-stinging, citrate-free formulation and a 29-gauge needle. YUSIMRY will also be included in the Team Cuban Card (teamcubancard.com) prescription benefit program through participating pharmacies. The Team Cuban Card provides patients the flexibility to get prescriptions filled at a local independent pharmacy at the same low prices they expect from Cost Plus Drugs. Importantly, the Team Cuban Card also supports the independent pharmacy community with fair dispensing fees and a transparent pricing structure.

"Cost Plus Drugs is saving patients hundreds and thousands of dollars a month by pricing our medications fairly at our cost plus 15%,” said Mark Cuban, Co-Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Adding YUSIMRY, a biosimilar of Humira, to Cost Plus Drugs will extend these savings to biologics. This is just our first step in making biologics affordable for patients."

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 generic and brand prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs recently launched the Team Cuban Card prescription benefit program (teamcubancard.com) to extend these savings to independent retail pharmacies.

About YUSIMRY

YUSIMRY (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira® (adalimumab), is a tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”) blocker indicated to reduce the signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, and to treat Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATIONS

YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh) is biosimilar* to Humira® (adalimumab).

What is the most important information I should know about YUSIMRY?

You should discuss the potential benefits and risks of YUSIMRY with your doctor. YUSIMRY is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker medicine that can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections. You should not start taking YUSIMRY if you have any kind of infection unless your doctor says it is okay.

Serious infections have happened in people taking adalimumab. These serious infections include tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by viruses, fungi, or bacteria that have spread throughout the body. Some people have been hospitalized or died from these infections. Your doctor should test you for TB before starting YUSIMRY, and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with YUSIMRY, even if your TB test was negative. If your doctor feels you are at risk, you may be treated with medicine for TB.

Your doctor should test you for TB before starting YUSIMRY, and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with YUSIMRY, even if your TB test was negative. If your doctor feels you are at risk, you may be treated with medicine for TB. Cancer. For children and adults taking TNF blockers, including YUSIMRY, the chance of getting lymphoma or other cancers may increase. There have been cases of unusual cancers in children, teenagers, and young adults using TNF blockers. Some people have developed a rare type of cancer called hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma. This type of cancer often results in death. If using TNF blockers including YUSIMRY, your chance of getting two types of skin cancer (basal cell and squamous cell) may increase. These types are generally not life-threatening if treated early; tell your doctor if you have a bump or open sore that doesn’t heal.

What should I tell my doctor BEFORE starting YUSIMRY?

Tell your doctor about all of your health conditions, including if you:

Have an infection, are being treated for infection, or have symptoms of an infection.

Get a lot of infections or infections that keep coming back.

Have diabetes.

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB, or were born in, lived in, or traveled to an area where there is more risk for getting TB.

Live or have lived in an area (such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys) where there is an increased risk for getting certain kinds of fungal infections, such as histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, or blastomycosis. These infections may happen or become more severe if you use YUSIMRY. Ask your doctor if you are unsure if you have lived in these areas.

Have or have had hepatitis B.

Are scheduled for major surgery.

Have or have had cancer.

Have numbness or tingling in the extremities, or a nervous system disease such as multiple sclerosis or Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Have or had heart failure.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. YUSIMRY patients may receive vaccines, except for live vaccines. Children should be brought up to date on all vaccines before starting YUSIMRY.

Are allergic to rubber, latex, or any YUSIMRY ingredients.

Are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to breastfeed.

Have a baby and you were using YUSIMRY during your pregnancy. Tell your baby’s doctor before your baby receives any vaccines.

Also tell your doctor about all the medicines you take. You should not take YUSIMRY with ORENCIA® (abatacept), KINERET® (anakinra), REMICADE® (infliximab), ENBREL® (etanercept), CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), or SIMPONI® (golimumab). Tell your doctor if you have ever used RITUXAN® (rituximab), IMURAN® (azathioprine), or PURINETHOL® (mercaptopurine, 6-MP).

What should I watch for AFTER starting YUSIMRY?

YUSIMRY can cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. These include TB and infections caused by viruses, fungi, or bacteria. Symptoms related to TB include a cough, low-grade fever, weight loss, or loss of body fat and muscle.

These include TB and infections caused by viruses, fungi, or bacteria. Symptoms related to TB include a cough, low-grade fever, weight loss, or loss of body fat and muscle. Hepatitis B infection in carriers of the virus. Symptoms include muscle aches, feeling very tired, dark urine, skin or eyes that look yellow, little or no appetite, vomiting, clay-colored bowel movements, fever, chills, stomach discomfort, and skin rash.

Symptoms include muscle aches, feeling very tired, dark urine, skin or eyes that look yellow, little or no appetite, vomiting, clay-colored bowel movements, fever, chills, stomach discomfort, and skin rash. Allergic reactions. Symptoms of a serious allergic reaction include hives, trouble breathing, and swelling of your face, eyes, lips, or mouth.

Symptoms of a serious allergic reaction include hives, trouble breathing, and swelling of your face, eyes, lips, or mouth. Nervous system problems. Signs and symptoms include numbness or tingling, problems with your vision, weakness in your arms or legs, and dizziness.

Signs and symptoms include numbness or tingling, problems with your vision, weakness in your arms or legs, and dizziness. Blood problems (decreased blood cells that help fight infections or stop bleeding). Symptoms include a fever that does not go away, bruising or bleeding very easily, or looking very pale.

(decreased blood cells that help fight infections or stop bleeding). Symptoms include a fever that does not go away, bruising or bleeding very easily, or looking very pale. Heart failure (new or worsening). Symptoms include shortness of breath, swelling of your ankles or feet, and sudden weight gain.

(new or worsening). Symptoms include shortness of breath, swelling of your ankles or feet, and sudden weight gain. Immune reactions including a lupus-like syndrome. Symptoms include chest discomfort or pain that does not go away, shortness of breath, joint pain, or rash on your cheeks or arms that gets worse in the sun.

Symptoms include chest discomfort or pain that does not go away, shortness of breath, joint pain, or rash on your cheeks or arms that gets worse in the sun. Liver problems. Symptoms include feeling very tired, skin or eyes that look yellow, poor appetite or vomiting, and pain on the right side of your stomach (abdomen). These problems can lead to liver failure and death.

Symptoms include feeling very tired, skin or eyes that look yellow, poor appetite or vomiting, and pain on the right side of your stomach (abdomen). These problems can lead to liver failure and death. Psoriasis (new or worsening). Symptoms include red scaly patches or raised bumps that are filled with pus.



Call your doctor or get medical care right away if you develop any of the above symptoms.

Common side effects of YUSIMRY include injection site reactions (pain, redness, rash, swelling, itching, or bruising), upper respiratory infections (sinus infections), headaches, rash, and nausea. These are not all of the possible side effects with YUSIMRY. Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

Remember, tell your doctor right away if you have an infection or symptoms of an infection, including:

Fever, sweats, or chills

Muscle aches

Cough

Shortness of breath

Blood in phlegm

Weight loss

Warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body

Diarrhea or stomach pain

Burning when you urinate

Urinating more often than normal

Feeling very tired



YUSIMRY is given by injection under the skin.

This is the most important information to know about YUSIMRY. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider.

Uses

YUSIMRY is a prescription medicine used:

To reduce the signs and symptoms of: Moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults. YUSIMRY can be used alone, with methotrexate, or with certain other medicines. YUSIMRY may prevent further damage to your bones and joints and may help your ability to perform daily activities. Moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in children 2 years of age and older. YUSIMRY can be used alone or with methotrexate. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adults. YUSIMRY can be used alone or with certain other medicines. YUSIMRY may prevent further damage to your bones and joints and may help your ability to perform daily activities. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults.

To treat moderate to severe Crohn’s disease (CD) in adults and children 6 years of age and older.

To treat moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults. It is not known if YUSIMRY is effective in people who stopped responding to or could not tolerate anti-TNF medicines.

It is not known if YUSIMRY is effective in people who stopped responding to or could not tolerate anti-TNF medicines. To treat moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis (Ps) in adults who are ready for systemic therapy or phototherapy, and are under the care of a doctor who will decide if other systemic therapies are less appropriate.

who are ready for systemic therapy or phototherapy, and are under the care of a doctor who will decide if other systemic therapies are less appropriate. To treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in adult patients.



*Biosimilar means that the biological product is approved based on data demonstrating that it is highly similar to an FDA-approved biological product, known as a reference product, and that there are no clinically meaningful differences between the biosimilar product and the reference product. Biosimilarity of YUSIMRY has been demonstrated for the condition(s) of use (e.g., indication(s), dosing regimen(s)), strength(s), dosage form(s), and route(s) of administration described in its Full Prescribing Information.

You may report side effects to Coherus BioSciences at 1-800-483-3692 or to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For additional Safety Information, please talk to your doctor and click for YUSIMRY™ Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication guide.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer and the commercialization of our portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated through net sales of its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics.

