ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With people flocking to Orlando, drawn to the unbeatable weather, endless options for family fun and miles of beautiful coastline, Verizon has seen a massive increase in data usage on its network in the community. To address that increase in data usage and prepare for the continued influx expected throughout the summer months, Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Orlando, FL. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Orlando include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:



Engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity as well as C-band spectrum designed for fast speeds, high capacity and wide coverage. 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available around Gotha, CasselBerry, along University Blvd and 417 in the Summer Woods area, University Blvd, Icon park, the Orlando Outlet Market, the South Orange area, Sea World, and Disney Blizzard Beach.

Orlando’s 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum . Verizon engineers are using 60 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Orlando will be able to take advantage of more than twice that amount of spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

“We know residents and visitors to Orlando count on us for reliable, secure, communication, and we are working hard to keep up with the significant increase in demand we are seeing in Orlando to ensure we deliver for them,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “The investments we’ve made in the recent past have made a big difference in the level of service customers in Orlando are receiving, and we are not slowing down with our upgrades in this market.”

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers:

Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

smartphones with countless opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Orlando, FL customers have an outstanding experience on Verizon’s network

Despite the increases in demand on the network, the recent upgrades have led to customers having a solid experience on the Verizon network in Orlando, FL, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Orlando, Verizon is unbeaten in overall network performance, accessibility and call and text performance. Today’s results show great speeds for Verizon customers in Orlando with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 13% since last year* in the market.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Orlando, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans – all without hidden fees, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Victor Valley area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Orlando area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is incredibly fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Orlando RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Plans start at $25/mo. when combined with a postpaid mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d.Subject to credit approval.