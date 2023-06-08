CareDx Demonstrates Innovation Leadership at 2023 Transplant Congress

45 minutes ago
CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a leading presence at the 2023 American Transplant Congress (ATC) with 65 scientific presentations. CareDx will also be hosting a satellite symposium1 andsponsoring the Women’s Networking Event. The ATC meeting takes place June 3-7 in San Diego, California.

"We are proud to showcase our leadership with our highest-ever number of abstracts at the 2023 Transplant Congress with data that not only validates the performance of AlloSure® and AlloMap® but also demonstrates their clinical utility in the surveillance and management of patients,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We're also excited to have assembled a world-class panel of experts to describe the latest innovations in transplantation including the additive clinical value of incorporating our molecular biomarkers into artificial intelligence tools to drive earlier insights regarding a patient’s risk of rejection for more personalized, preventative care.”

Noteworthy Presentations

AlloSure Kidney

  • AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) and blood gene expression profiling used to guide immunosuppression minimization in patients on belatacept maintenance (B204). AlloSure used for immunologic surveillance of calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) intolerant patients and to guide transition to belatacept therapy (C145).
  • Tissue gene expression and AlloSure Kidney used to guide treatment in patients presenting with T-Cell Mediated Rejection (TCMR) (oral abstract #73).
  • Multinational multi-center validation of a predictive model showing the clinical value of adding AlloSure Kidney to assess patient risk of clinical and subclinical rejection (oral abstract #91).
  • AlloSure dd-cfDNA provides less invasive monitoring for allograft function and survival. A combination of AlloSure, serum creatinine and biopsy can improve early detection of subclinical rejection and predict graft failure (C127).

HeartCare (AlloSure and AlloMap)

  • One-year outcomes of patients on rejection surveillance protocol utilizing dd-cfDNA resulted in patients receiving significantly fewer biopsies and fewer treated rejection episodes, and had no difference in survival compared to patients on biopsy surveillance (oral abstract #30). Additionally, by using AlloSure dd-cfDNA, a heart transplant center was able to perform only one surveillance biopsy per patient without an increase in morbidity or mortality (BLB017).
  • Greater elevations of AlloSure Heart and AlloMap Heart were associated with higher grades of biopsy confirmed Acute Cellular Rejection (ACR) (oral abstract #31).

AlloSure Lung Abstracts

  • AlloSure Lung dd-cfDNA and plasma inflammatory markers can predict CLAD risk equivalent to or better than an invasive biopsy (oral abstract #33).

For a complete list of abstracts by title and presentation date and time, please follow this link.

Satellite Symposium1

Leading experts will discuss the latest advancements in kidney and heart transplantation during a symposium hosted by CareDx titled, “An Evolving Standard of Care: Artificial Intelligence and Molecular Diagnostics”. It will be held on Monday, June 5, from 12:15 to 1:15pm PT. Speakers include:

  • Jonathan Bromberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Surgery, University of Maryland
  • Giselle Guerra, MD, Medical Director, Transplant Services, Kidney Transplant Program, Miami Transplant Institute
  • Gaurav Gupta, MD, Interim-Chair, Division of Nephrology, Medical Director, Kidney Transplant Program, Virginia Commonwealth University Health
  • Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Professor of Medicine, Section Chief of Heart Failure, Cardiac Transplantation, and Mechanical Circulatory Support, Stanford University

“I’ve been a long-standing proponent of using non-invasive molecular diagnostics such as dd-cfDNA for surveillance to help overcome the inherent limitations of functional parameters and tissue biopsies in detecting early signs of rejection and for immunosuppression management,” said Giselle Guerra, MD, Medical Director, Transplant Services, Kidney Transplant Program, Miami Transplant Institute. “I look forward to sharing findings from my clinical practice on utilizing dd-cfDNA to make more personalized immunosuppression treatment decisions based on a patient’s risk stratification.”

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloSure, AlloMap and HeartCare, as well as CareDx’s leading participation at the 2023 ATC meeting (the “ATC Participation”) and its hosting of a satellite symposium to discuss the latest advancements in kidney and heart transplantation (the “Symposium”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloSure, AlloMap, HeartCare, its ATC Participation or its hosting of the Symposium; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

References

  1. This symposium is not part of the ATC official educational program, and the sessions and content are not endorsed by ATC.

