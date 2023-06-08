REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. ( SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced the launch of the Proteograph XT Assay Kit, the latest proteomics assay workflow for the Proteograph Product Suite. This new product increases throughput without compromising performance, making it possible for a single user to process hundreds of samples per week, generating deep, unbiased proteomics data at scale. The release of the Proteograph XT Assay Kit comes only a year and a half after the launch of the company’s flagship Proteograph Assay Kit, demonstrating Seer’s commitment to continued innovation that reveals more of the proteome and unlocks meaningful biological insights.



The Proteograph XT Assay Kit opens greater avenues for customers to design large-scale studies that drive biological insights with a unique combination of:

Sight: Provides high-resolution insights into the proteome at the peptide level, across a wide range of protein concentrations with accuracy, precision, and reproducibility.

Provides high-resolution insights into the proteome at the peptide level, across a wide range of protein concentrations with accuracy, precision, and reproducibility. Scope: Broadens the possibilities of novel proteomic studies by enabling access to a diverse set of species and sample types.

Broadens the possibilities of novel proteomic studies by enabling access to a diverse set of species and sample types. Speed: More than doubles throughput with a rapid, automated workflow to process samples quickly and easily with high confidence and less than half the mass spec time.

More than doubles throughput with a rapid, automated workflow to process samples quickly and easily with high confidence and less than half the mass spec time. Scale: Enables large-scale studies powered for discovery, with data management tools that scale with it.

“Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite provides the only proteomics workflow that enables deep, unbiased proteomic content at scale, at the peptide level. With the Proteograph XT, we are making the proteome even more accessible, not just to the proteomics community, but also to genomics researchers, who are eager to deeply characterize genomic variants with functional proteomic information, deepening their biological insights,” said Seer CEO Omid Farokhzad. “The Proteograph XT workflow is automated, flexible, and enables researchers to perform at-scale studies and find answers to the questions they want to ask.”

With the Proteograph XT Assay Kit on the Proteograph Product Suite, Seer makes the total cost of discovery affordable at a cost approaching a penny per data point, with multiple data points per protein. Adding deep, unbiased, peptide-level proteomics data to research studies can provide unrivaled insight into biology, disease progression, and targets for precision diagnostics and therapeutics.

“Using the Proteograph XT has greatly enhanced our research capabilities as we leverage the high throughput and automated capability to conduct large-scale studies,” said Josh Coon, Ph.D. Professor of Biomolecular Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The XT allows us to achieve excellent and increased proteomic depth with less analysis time. Beyond that, collection of discovery-based MS data allows for the detection of events like point mutations, post-translational modification, and alternative splicing. I believe this capability uniquely positions the combination of Seer and mass spectrometry to uncover actionable information about the plasma proteome that will be critical to many clinical applications including cancer and neurodegeneration, to name a few. My lab is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking journey!"

Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite with the Proteograph XT Assay Kit enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of sight, scope, speed and scale, allowing an unbiased interrogation of the proteome to allow studies not previously possible. Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles deliver reproducible performance across samples, labs, and experiments, providing peptide-level information that is key to identifying protein variants. The accompanying Proteograph Analysis Suite offers cloud-scalable software for proteomic data analysis, visualization, and generation of biological insights. The Proteograph Product Suite with the Proteograph XT Assay Kit makes it easy to add unbiased, deep, rapid proteomics studies at scale to any lab.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the processing of hundreds of samples per week and generation of deep, large-scale studies, across a range of sample types at unprecedented resolution, that drive biological insights with a unique combination of sight, scope, speed and scale. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Inquiries:

Elizabeth Eaton

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Carrie Mendivil

[email protected]