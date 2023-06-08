Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the LD Micro Invitational Conference.

Management will provide an overview of the Company’s multi-cytokine inhibitor platform focused on EQ101 for the treatment of alopecia areata and EQ102 for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as the ongoing development of itolizumab in partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical, and upcoming milestones. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences.

Conference: LD Micro Invitational Conference Location: Luxe Hotel, Los Angeles Date: Wednesday, June 7 Time: 11:30 am Pacific Time | 2:30 pm Eastern Time The presentation at the LD Micro conference will be live-streamed on the event website at https%3A%2F%2Fldinv13.sequireevents.com%2F. Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City Date: Friday, June 9 Time: 7:30 am Pacific Time | 10:30 am Eastern Time Webcast access for the Jefferies conference will be available on the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab on the Company’s website. An archived replay of the Jefferies conference will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel first-in-class immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. EQ101: a tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15; currently under evaluation in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study of patients with alopecia areata. EQ102: a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21; currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study to include healthy volunteers and celiac disease patients. Itolizumab: a monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells; currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical study of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and a Phase 1b clinical study of patients with lupus/lupus nephritis. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited and has entered a strategic partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of itolizumab under an option and asset purchase agreement.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

