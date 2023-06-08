The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.(NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

June 15, 2023 – Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference: The Company is hosting a fireside chat beginning at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.duckhorn.com%2Fevents-and-presentations and will be archived online.

June 20-21, 2023 – Jefferies Consumer Conference: The Company will be participating in investor meetings throughout both days of the event.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

