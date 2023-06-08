Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Yael+Duffy and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian+Donley will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ilptreit.com%2Finvestors%2FEvents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT’s annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

