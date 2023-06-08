Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 today announced that President and Chief Investment Officer Tom+Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Tiffany+Sy will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fsevnreit.com%2Finvestors%2FEvents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

