WOBURN, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that a leading retailer in luxury jewelry chose its AI-powered site search solution HawkSearch to power the ecommerce search experience for their B2C site.



The renowned jewelry company, founded over 150 years ago, has committed to nearly $40,000 in contract value for Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power personalized recommendations and data quality enhancement capabilities.

The US-based retailer will use HawkSearch to power site search functionality for its ecommerce website and chose the search solution because of its advanced marketing capabilities, in particular landing pages, campaigns, recommendations, SEO services, and E360 analytics reporting.

HawkSearch has served B2C industries for over a decade and has a proven history of powering growth for online retail customers such as Wrigley Sports, Sweetwater Sound and Powell's Books Inc. HawkSearch drives ecommerce for B2C customers with personalized online shopping and search experiences, dynamic filters, and predictive recommendations based on user behavior.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, "We are thrilled to partner with such an established leader in luxury jewelry, and we look forward to watching their eCommerce success grow with HawkSearch."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

[email protected]