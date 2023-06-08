Energy Recovery Inc. Announces Expanded U Series Product Line

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Energy Recovery Inc., a market leader in energy recovery devices (ERDs), has announced the expansion of its PX® Pressure Exchanger® Ultra High-Pressure Series (U Series) product line, tailored for ultra high-pressure reverse osmosis (UHPRO) applications.

The expanded U Series product line now includes the U20, U40, U80, and U250 models. Flow ranges for the suite of models range from 2.3-56.8 m3/hr (10-250 gpm) with a maximum operating pressure of 120 bar (1,740 psi).

With government-mandated zero or minimal liquid discharge (ZLD or MLD) requirements increasing globally, the PX U Series drives ZLD/MLD operational efficiency by using the cutting-edge energy recovery technology of the pressure exchanger to reduce operating costs from UHPRO.

Energy Recovery’s PX U Series works by recovering the otherwise wasted energy in the concentrate stream and transferring it to the RO feed stream, significantly reducing overall energy costs and consumption.

Other key benefits of the expanded PX U Series include:

  • Efficiency – industry-leading performance in all flow conditions, energy-recovery efficiency above 93%
  • Reliability – no scheduled maintenance required due to the PX’s elegant design comprised of one moving component and a corrosion-resistant alumina core
  • Versatility – compact size that is both modular and scalable
  • Customer Profitability – low operational costs and a fast payback

"The expansion of our PX U Series product line is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions for the broader wastewater treatment market,” said Rodney Clemente, Senior Vice President, Water,at Energy Recovery. “These products provide an efficient way of sustainably treating toxic wastewater while optimizing operational expenses. By offering additional device configurations, we are expanding our addressable markets while helping water treatment plants overcome challenging conditions in plants of all sizes.”

To learn more about the expanded selection of U Series products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fenergyrecovery.com%2Fu-series%2F.

About Energy Recovery Inc.

Energy Recovery Inc. creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on an innovative pressure exchanger technology platform, they design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers’ operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, they have a global team with sales and on-site technical support available worldwide. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fenergyrecovery.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230601005319r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005319/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.