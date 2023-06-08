Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that President and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian+Donley will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.svcreit.com%2Finvestors%2FEvents-and-presentations. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of March 31, 2023, SVC also owned 765 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.3 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.svcreit.com.

