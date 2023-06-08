Q4 Inc. Announces Appointment of Tim Stahl as Chief Revenue Officer

47 minutes ago
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Stahl as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”) effective May 30, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005349/en/

“Tim brings a wealth of SaaS, sales, and customer success leadership experience to Q4 that, when coupled with the recent appointment of Keith Reed as COO, will further accelerate our profitable growth strategy while enhancing the client experience,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “We are excited for the overall impact that their teamwork will have on shaping the future of Q4.”

“I am proud to be joining the Q4 team at such a pivotal time to contribute my skills to the continued growth, execution, and ultimately the long-term success of the company,” said Tim Stahl, CRO. “I am looking forward to working with the team on delivering client-centric solutions, aligning revenue related functions, and maximizing sales performance.”

About Tim Stahl

Mr. Stahl has over 20 years of sales leadership experience in the technology industry, with expertise in helping growth companies scale their revenue operations and grow relationships with their customers. Prior to joining Q4, Mr. Stahl most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at VersaPay, a collaborative accounts receivable and B2B payments solution provider. In addition, Tim has held leadership roles at Keap, a CRM platform company, and Intuit, the global financial technology platform behind notable brands such as Quickbooks, TurboTax, and Mailchimp, where he spent 9 years of his career. Tim received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Bucknell University.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “close to”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual information form. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at the Company’s website at q4inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005349/en/

