Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Best Automation Solution category at the prestigious Customer+Contact+Week+%28CCW%29+Excellence+Awards. Verint customer, Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor (SBDO), has also achieved finalist status in the Best-in-Class Contact Center (99 seats or less) category.

The CCW Excellence Awards honor the most inventive organizations in the contact center field by highlighting best practices, innovative ideas, and exceptional execution across various functions and industry sectors. Verint and SBDO are recognized as innovators and market leaders for optimizing customer engagement.

Best-in-Class Contact Center (99 seats or less)

SBDO utilizes Verint+Workforce+Management+%28WFM%29 to streamline its workforce resources through automated forecasting and scheduling, paving the way for increased coaching and training opportunities, resulting in more engaged agents and increased retention rates.

Enhanced scheduling efficiency has liberated managers, allowing them to adopt a more strategic approach to creating differentiated customer and employee experiences. Freed from the complexities and challenges of scheduling, managers can now dedicate more time to interacting with agents and responding to customer requests. This has not only improved schedule adherence but fueled the reduction in call abandonment rates.

Best Automation Solution Finalist

Verint’s platform enables omnichannel engagement across Email, Live Chat, Twitter DM, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp from a unified interface providing agents the versatility to work asynchronously across channels. These digital channels have built-in automation to help businesses scale customer engagement, reduce cost-per-contact, and empower seamless self-service.

"The CCW awards reflect current trends in customer experience," says Verint's Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. "We are honored to be included among the CCW award finalists, alongside Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor, and delighted to be recognized as a key player in AI and automation driving innovation and versatility to meet today’s dynamic consumer needs.”

The winners will be announced at Customer Contact Week 2023, June 19-22 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Samantha Thompson, Quality and WFM supervisor, Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor, will present “Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor Powers Automation with Verint WFM Pro” at noon on Wednesday, June 21. Visit Verint booth #433/435 to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005176/en/