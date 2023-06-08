From getting the surprise of a lifetime, to seeing shovels in the ground, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Paulus Obey and his family are one step closer to having a home they can call their own through PulteGroup’s Built+to+Honor%26reg%3B program. The Obey family recently took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for their new, mortgage-free home at Pulte Homes’ Thornton+Farms+West community in Dexter, Michigan.

Master Sergeant Obey and his wife Janel were escorted to the site of their future home by the Rolling Thunder motorcyclists and Patriot Guard Riders. They were met by a crowd of 150 well-wishers, including PulteGroup employees and trade partners, the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s office, organizers of Warriors and Caregivers United, and community members.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be able to build this home for Master Sergeant Obey and his family,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. “We are excited to welcome them to the Thornton Farms West community where they can plant their roots and come together to make memories that will last a lifetime. We hope this home provides a stable foundation for the family to live out their dreams.”

In March, Master Sergeant Obey was surprised with the life-changing news that he was selected to receive a new, mortgage-free Pulte home through Built to Honor, which provides the gift of new homes to selected wounded veterans and their families across the country. PulteGroup will construct a home that meets the Obey family’s specific needs and desires. The new, 1,600+ square foot single-family home will be ready to move in before the end of the year.

PulteGroup is proud to partner with Building+Homes+for+Heroes%26reg%3B, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans, to help build the Obey family’s home. This will be the third home awarded in Michigan through the Built to Honor program, which was launched in 2013 to recognize and thank returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service. Over the past 10 years, the company has delivered 76 new-construction homes to veterans nationwide.

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Paulus Obey

Master Sergeant Obey joined the military in 1986 and served for over 18 years. During his time of service, he was deployed to Qatar and Uzbekistan where he flew as an Aircrew Loadmaster, responsible for getting troops and supplies to areas of combat, and taking part in missions into Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Yemen and Africa.

Master Sergeant Obey and his crew often received enemy fire during takeoffs and landings into dangerous combat zones. After flying over 20 combat missions and experiencing multiple episodes of being fired upon, Master Sergeant Obey was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was honorably discharged in 2004.

For his service, Master Sergeant Obey was awarded The Air Medal, which is given for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight and foreign military personnel in actual combat in support of operations. He has also received several other medals, awards and ribbons for his valor and service.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated 76 homes, gifting more than $35 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: %40BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com%2FBuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

