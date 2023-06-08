Supplying Pasteurized Crab Meat for its Outback Steakhouse

Miami, FL, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is pleased to announce it has entered into a new $1 million supply agreement with Bloomin’ Brands.

The new contract started distribution in April and will run through the remainder of 2023. Blue Star started to deliver approximately 115,000 pounds of pasteurized crab meat (valued at around $1 million) to Bloomin’ Brands for its Outback Steakhouse crab related menu such as Crab-Topped Barramundi.

NEW MENU ITEM ALERT Crab-Topped Barramundi | A delicious whiteﬁsh native to the coasts of Northern Australia, seasoned and seared then topped with crab and lemon butter.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We are very excited to enter into this new relationship with Bloomin’ Brands for its Outback Steakhouse locations. Our crab meat enabled them to launch new & existing menu items. We feel confident with our outstanding quality & service, that there is an opportunity to expand further with Bloomin’ Brands and its other wonderful restaurant concepts and menus.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

