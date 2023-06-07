Amprius+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for June appearances and activities.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Location: Intercontinental Hotel;Boston, MA

Event Details: Amprius CFO Sandra Wallach will hold 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact your Stifel representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

Volta+Foundation+Battery+Brunch+%0A

Date: June 10, 2023

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Battery professionals in the academic, finance, government industry sectors meet monthly to discuss industry developments across the globe. Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will deliver a presentation at the event titled, “How to get to 500 Wh/kg.”

Cantor+Fitzgerald+Technology+Conference+%0A

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: Ease Hospitality;New York, NY

Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun will participate in the Lithium Batteries: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Re-Imagined panel from 9:40 – 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Both Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Cantor representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

NYSE+Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Technology+Virtual+Investor+Access+Day+%0A

Date: June 22, 2023

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will hold 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact your NYSE representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

49%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Power+Sources+Conference+%0A

Date: June 27-30, 2023

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center; Fort Washington, MD

Event Details: The Power Sources Conference brings together members of the academic, government, industry, and military sectors to discuss energy and power technology developments, research findings, and use cases. Amprius is a sponsor for the event and will exhibit at Booth 501. CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will deliver a presentation titled, “High Power, High Energy, and High Safety Cell Technologies,” during Session 6: Advanced Materials and Processes II on Tuesday, June 27, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time in Riverview Ballroom 3.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

