Cutera® Celebrates One Year of Revolutionizing the Acne Market with AviClear® During Acne Awareness Month

49 minutes ago
CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR) a global leader in aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today celebrates the start of Acne Awareness Month and a year since the unveiling of AviClear, the first FDA-cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne. Engineered with all skin types in mind, the AviClear laser selectively targets and suppresses the sebaceous glands, eliminating acne at the source, providing a durable solution to acne.

Since its launch, AviClear has made waves in the industry, winning ten major beauty awards from top industry publications including NewBeauty, Elle, Good Housekeeping and two wins from Cosmopolitan. With the device’s rising popularity, thousands of people worldwide have already been treated with AviClear while Cutera continues to invest in research and new applications.

“Until now, the only other treatment that targeted sebaceous glands came with significant side effects – it’s safe to say that AviClear has revolutionized the way my practice treats acne patients,” said Dr.+Paul+Jarrod+Frank a board-certified dermatologist and founder of bespoke aesthetic healthcare brand PFRANKMD™. "Cutera’s recent 12-month data further confirms what I have observed with my patients – AviClear is a highly effective, non-invasive treatment option for acne that truly delivers long-term results."

According to clinical studies, 90% of patients experienced visible improvement in their acne six months after their third treatment session.1 New 12-month clinical findings show this improvement increases to 92%,2 confirming the continual improvement and long-term efficacy of acne clearance and skin quality over time.

“It is hard to believe it has been only one-year since the introduction of AviClear,” said Steve Kreider, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Cutera. “Over this last year, we have installed AviClear in over 1,000 practices nationwide, received over 4.4 billion media impressions to date, garnered tens of thousands of followers on our social handles, and witnessed the powerful acne journeys and success stories of many patients and influencers. We are excited to continue positively affecting the lives of acne sufferers in the years to come.”

To learn more about AviClear, please visit AviClear’s website, TikTok and Instagram.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

1,2 Data on file. FDA clearance study. Cutera, Inc.

