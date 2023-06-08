ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) (the “Company”), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced that it has engaged Gateway+Group%2C+Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with ClearOne management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include, but are not limited to, refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning; strategic advisory services; and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

“As we continue to support new product development and enhance our positioning for long-term growth, we believe now is the perfect time to engage an experienced financial communications firm to help convey our story to a broader institutional audience,” said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. “With our ongoing work to capture a greater share of the global voice and visual communications product market—while further improving operational and cost efficiency—we aim to expand ClearOne’s visibility within the financial community.

“Gateway has a proven track record of enhancing corporate profiles and increasing market awareness for communication solutions providers like ClearOne. We look forward to working with Gateway to establish a proactive and comprehensive investor relations program that will build long-term relationships with both institutional investors and analysts.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

