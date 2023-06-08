Marketing Veteran to Help Spearhead New Marketing Organization, Leveraging 16 Years of Experience Across the Mondelēz Family of Brands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of former Mondelēz International marketing executive Lauren Sella to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Lauren Sella brings over 16 years of consumer and customer marketing experience and a proven track record of achievement in consumer-packaged goods. She has driven integrated marketing strategies for an array of prominent brands including several Mondelēz International brands as well as General Mills. Prior to joining MamaMancini’s, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Tate’s Bake Shop – a Mondelēz-owned brand – whose famous cookies are distributed nationwide. Sella served over 14 years at Mondelēz International in a variety of roles, including Director of Ritz Crackers, and across various Confectionary brands. Sella holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Applied Math from Brown University and an MBA in Marketing & Operations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Lauren Sella as Chief Marketing Officer of MamaMancini’s, representing an incredible first step as we build out a world-class sales and marketing organization to enable the next leg up in our growth trajectory,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “In this new role, Lauren will lead the development and implementation of our marketing strategies, brand voice, consumer research and analysis, and marketing communications. In addition, Lauren will spearhead the development and execution of our Mama’s Creations brand portfolio, which launches this coming week at IDDBA, the premier tradeshow in our industry. As we continue to strengthen our existing brands and thoughtfully launch new incremental consumer-driven product innovation, I can personally attest that Lauren is uniquely qualified to pioneer this role given her success in building some of the world's most iconic brands.”

Lauren Sella added: “As consumer preferences continue to shift towards ready-to-eat, prepared food options with a focus on cleaner, protein-forward items with simple ingredients, the MamaMancini’s family of brands is well positioned to take market share. I look forward to working to identify creative new ways to propel our family of brands forward, enhance our national reach and deliver innovative products that are in sync with today's consumer lifestyles.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

