Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced its participation in the following event:

Barclays Deep Dive on AI with Five9 on Monday, June 5th at 1:00 PM Pacific Time

The fireside chat will feature members of Five9’s management team in addition to a customer Q&A.

Participants may register by clicking+here. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.five9.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005394/en/