MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 7, 2023.

Mr. Concannon will participate in a panel discussion, “Changing of the Guard: New Leaders in Fixed Income Electronic Trading” at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 7, 2023. Immediately following the panel discussion, Mr. Concannon will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for both the panel discussion and the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.marketaxess.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.comand on Twitter %40MarketAxess.

