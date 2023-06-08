Verisk Recognized by USA TODAY as One of America's Climate Leaders 2023

June 01, 2023
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk ( VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has been named one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA TODAY and Statista. The inaugural list recognizes the leading U.S. companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021.

Verisk exceeded its target to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 21% by 2024, compared to a 2019 baseline. This progress was a result of the company’s long-term strategy to increase data processing efficiency and aggressive efforts to consolidate business operations into more modern, energy-efficient facilities.

Scope 1 emissions are caused by company-owned and controlled resources. Scope 2 are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy.

“Recognition such as America’s Climate Leaders list serves as a useful barometer of our progress,” said Patrick McLaughlin, Verisk’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “But reducing emissions is only half of Verisk’s story. We’re uniquely positioned to help clients and other stakeholders address the impacts of climate and weather challenges -- by providing leading-edge global and individual risk assessment indices, extreme event models and event response and claims management tools.”

To create the America’s Climate Leaders list, Statista evaluated 2,000 companies’ effectiveness in reducing their core emissions intensity, defined as Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. The evaluation process considered emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, carbon disclosure rating and Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The ranking is meant to give consumers and investors a sense of a company’s trajectory along an increasingly important metric of success.

Verisk has also been recognized by Investor’s Business Daily, ranking third on the 100 Best ESG Companies list. The list celebrates companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings combined with strong fundamental and technical stock performance.

Learn more about Verisk’s sustainability initiatives in its Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Verisk
Verisk ( VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

