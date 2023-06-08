Vancouver, B.C., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) ( TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) announces flow test results for the Bayhanli-2 natural gas well at the SASB gas field, offshore Turkey.



Eight intervals of gas pay with a true thickness of about 21 metres were perforated and tested in Bayhanli-2 and now are producing gas to the sales pipeline. The eight intervals within the E, D, C, A and AA gas sand reservoirs produced at a combined rate of 11.9 MMcf/d for the final flow test. The well is expected to be produced to pipeline with initial flow rates from between 8 and 9MMcf/d.

The Uranus Rig will now be moved to the Akkaya tripod to start drilling Alapli-2, the next well. Alapli-2 is a twin of a previously discovered gas pool but that has never been put onto production.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, stated:

“Bayhanli-2 is our fifth well operation successfully drilled and producing gas at SASB. With multiple zones perforated, we expect a good producer which will also help us evaluate how to produce gas at maximum rates.”

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings for the first quarter of 2023. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022.