Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) (“Corebridge” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.62 per share payable on June 30, 2023, to common shareholders of record on June 16, 2023. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $400 million.

This special dividend will be in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share which is payable on June 30, 2023, to common shareholders of record on June 16, 2023.

Peter Zaffino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of majority shareholder AIG (NYSE: AIG), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corebridge, said: “Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of a special dividend reflects the Board’s confidence in Corebridge’s consistent performance and its liquidity position.”

Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, added: “This special dividend is aligned with management’s plan and commitment to provide attractive returns to shareholders.”

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $365 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us onLinkedIn, YouTube,FacebookandTwitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006028/en/

