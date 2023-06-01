PR Newswire

Flashback Favorite Gets a Refresh, Makes Limited-Time Return as Part of Retailer's Semi-Annual Sale Event

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the nostalgia: Bath & Body Works is relaunching Cucumber Melon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the customer-favorite 90s fragrance. Originally introduced in 1998, the fragrance gained popularity throughout the next decade and has remained one of the most beloved fragrances in Bath & Body Works' portfolio. The fragrance, which makes an occasional return during the brand's ever-popular semi-annual sale events, has been an icon and throwback favorite of the 90s and Y2K nostalgia megatrend.

"Cucumber Melon is not only a favorite for customers who have grown up with Bath & Body Works and were first introduced to the brand in the 90s, but it appeals to new customers as well with a classic, freshness that has stood the test of time," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "We're excited to commemorate such an exciting milestone for an iconic fragrance while also celebrating our customers' love for nostalgia."

While the fragrance has remained unchanged throughout its 25-year existence — a blend of crisp cucumber, watery honeydew, summer cantaloupe, sparkling grapefruit and sheer woods — the assortment has evolved over the years through new product offerings and numerous packaging refreshes. This relaunch will introduce a special, limited-edition look to commemorate the 25th fragrance anniversary across some of the retailer's bestselling products, including: Fine Fragrance Mist, Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, Daily Nourishing Body Lotion, Shower Gel, 3-Wick Candle and Gentle Foaming Hand Soap.

Additionally, as part of the throwback celebration, Bath & Body Works is taking to TikTok to share the nostalgia love and partnering with creators to share their favorite flashback fragrance memories of Cucumber Melon and three additional flashback scents making a comeback for Semi-Annual Sale.

Cucumber Melon takes me back to school dances, driving to school in my first car and putting it on before heading to class! —@csapunch

Juniper Breeze carried me throughout high school. It's what I used to impress my crush, stay fresh post-swim class, a boost of confidence before cheer practice — you can say it was part of my personality then … and now. —@itskatesteinberg

When I heard they were bringing White Tea & Ginger back to the shelves, my inner childhood LEAPED. —@millennialkyle

Just one whiff of Plumeria transports me back to when I would dress up on a Friday night for the mall and douse myself in it! —@fancypantz707

In addition to the four returning flashback fragrances, customers can expect many other exciting finds during Semi-Annual Sale, including dozens of new and returning fragrances arriving exclusively for Sale, all available at a 50 to 75% discount.

As an added perk for My Bath & Body Works Rewards members, they will have a chance to shop Semi-Annual Sale early, including the limited-edition Cucumber Melon collection, beginning June 2 at 6 p.m. EDT exclusively through the My Bath & Body Works App. Semi-Annual Sale officially starts for all customers online and in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide on June 3.

Customers can join in the nostalgia fun and share their flashback fragrance memories or other Semi-Annual Sale finds by tagging @bathandbodyworks in their hauls on Instagram and TikTok using #WeLoveSale.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

