Japan's largest full-service carrier will be using Sabre's intelligent slot management solution to optimize its network

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an enhanced agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA), to improve the carrier's Network Planning and Optimization capabilities for its domestic routes.

ANA and Sabre have a valued, decades-long relationship, with the airline already using Sabre Slot Manager solution for its international routes. The carrier will now deploy the same advanced technology for its domestic network. ANA is also part of Sabre's global distribution marketplace, while its mid-haul airline AirJapan utilizes a suite of products from Sabre, including the Radixx Res Passenger Service System (PSS).

"We've steadily relaunched our international routes post pandemic, using Sabre technology to streamline our slot management process," said Mr. Naohiro Terakawa, Vice President, Network Planning, All Nippon Airways. "However, slot management for our domestic routes has historically been managed manually, which was time consuming for our team, and didn't give us the flexibility we were looking for. That's why we're thrilled that we will now be using Sabre Slot Manager for our domestic network too, so we can strategically manage our portfolio and improve efficiencies to help us increase revenue and reduce costs."

Sabre Slot Manager is a comprehensive slot management solution which allows airlines to manage slot portfolios, automating the slot messaging process to avoid manual messaging and helping to sync schedule and slots to avoid penalties and loss of historic slots.

"As airlines bring back capacity, airports become busier, new airlines enter the global marketplace, and industry regulations continue to evolve, it is vital that airlines have the technology they need to manage their slots confidently, and proactively," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. "Domestic routes became increasingly important during the pandemic, and many travelers are continuing to explore their own 'backyard' in this new post-pandemic landscape, so we're delighted to strengthen our relationship with ANA by providing them with a holistic slot management tool to identify slots required for future schedules and retain valuable historic slots on both their international and domestic network."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.





About All Nippon Airways

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan. ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence. The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times. In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year. For more information, visit www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

