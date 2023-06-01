IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces Effortless Wi-Fi Connection for Guests Worldwide

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023

Now live, the new Wi-Fi Auto Connect feature seamlessly connects loyalty members' mobile devices upon entering hotels; available at more than 5,000+ IHG hotels worldwide

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), a leading hotel company with a global presence, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new mobile product feature – IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect. A first-of-its-kind innovation available at scale in hotels, this feature is now available exclusively in the IHG One Rewards mobile app for both iOS and Android users and will automatically connect IHG One Rewards members to Wi-Fi upon arrival at more than 5,000 IHG hotels worldwide – no separate passwords or logins needed!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9133251-ihg-hotels-introduces-effortless-wi-fi-connection-for-guests-worldwide/

IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect is enabled by the newly redesigned IHG app and IHG's proprietary internet solution, IHG One Rewards Wi-Fi. Globally, the company logs more than 5.3 million monthly Wi-Fi logins. With this new solution, guests who opt-in via their mobile devices will join the internet upon entering a hotel without having to worry about separate login codes or passwords, saving time and enjoying a better user experience. A one-time set-up is required via the app where the member user can enable auto connection via settings. The functionality empowers guests visiting a hotel for a meeting, overnight stay, or dining at a restaurant in a hotel.

"We know that our guests expect seamless instant connectivity and convenience, especially when it comes to Wi-Fi. At IHG, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance the guest experience, and IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect is just one example of how we're doing that," said Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts. "The solution will deliver IHG One Rewards members with even better connectivity and a seamless experience across 5,000+ hotels around the world."

Motivated to improve the guest experience for loyalty members, the company continues to innovate and prioritize technology, comfort, and convenience. In addition to the improved Wi-Fi experience, the app has new enhancements designed for speed and convenience, including a new lock screen widget feature on iOS. Widgets allow guests to see their points balance and upcoming stays from the lock screen of their device, and to quickly launch the app. The app has also recently launched booking features allowing guests to select room enhancements during booking, including rooms with specific views or more space.

The IHG One Rewards mobile app is the fastest way for guests to book a stay at a hotel and is IHG's fastest growing booking channel.

To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

About IHG:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

App_1685451455534-HR.jpg
ihg_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ14116&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihg-hotels--resorts-introduces-effortless-wi-fi-connection-for-guests-worldwide-301839401.html

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ14116&Transmission_Id=202306010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ14116&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.