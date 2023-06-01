PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced the grand opening of its newest location at 5000 Legacy Drive, Plano Texas 75024.

Third Coast Bank's newest location in Plano, Texas is now open and ready to serve the financial needs of the local community. The consolidation of operations from its 15th Street location to this new location was a successful transition, and the bank is now celebrating with a grand opening event.

Customers can expect a full range of banking services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and credit cards. Additionally, the bank offers accessibility services with free ATMs Nationwide.

The grand opening celebration promises to be a fun-filled event with musical entertainment, artistic renderings, refreshments, and gifts for attendees. Third Coast Bank is proud to offer state-of-the-art technology with exceptional personal service and is excited to be a part of the rapidly growing Plano community.

"We're excited to serve the needs of our customers and the community. Third Coast Bank is devoted to delivering excellent customer service and supporting its customers in achieving their financial goals," said JK Walker, Regional President – North Texas and Director of FinTech Initiatives.

About Third Coast Bank

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBX) is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. For more information, please visit www.tcbssb.com.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares