Ballard & First Mode sign order for 60 additional hydrogen fuel cell modules for zero-emission mining trucks

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC and SEATTLE, June 1, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and SEATTLE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) and global carbon reduction company First Mode today announced a purchase order for Ballard to supply First Mode with 60 hydrogen fuel cell modules – totaling 6 megawatts – for delivery in 2024. The order represents an expansion of the relationship, following the order of 35 modules year-to-date in 2023, to power hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks.

Ballard_Power_Systems_Inc__Ballard___First_Mode_sign_order_for_6.jpg

"The combination of hydrogen fuel cell and battery technology has proven itself as a viable zero-emission alternative to diesel in mine haulage," said Julian Soles, CEO at First Mode. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Ballard to help our customers achieve their emission targets without sacrificing performance."

Ultra-class haul trucks have high payload and energy requirements, while also needing to meet high uptime metrics to maintain existing operating practices. Ballard's fuel cell modules integrated into First Mode's nuGen™ solution deliver the duty cycle performance mining operators require.

"We are thrilled to support our partner First Mode as they scale the deployment of their mining haul truck platform," said David Mucciacciaro, Ballard's Chief Commercial Officer. "Amongst our verticals, mining-haul trucks represent one of the most difficult to decarbonize use cases, and therefore one of the most attractive segments for our fuel cell products. We look forward to further demonstrating the value-proposition of our products in heavy-duty applications as additional First Mode vehicles enter service."

First Mode is working to scale production for the next generation of the nuGen™ solution, including fuel cell and battery powerplant and related infrastructure. First Mode has begun integrating Ballard's fuel cells from the previously announced orders and will continue to bring an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles to the field with the order announced today. The next several engines will be demonstrated at First Mode's Proving Grounds in Centralia, Washington, USA starting in 2024.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

About First Mode

First Mode is a global carbon reduction company developing creative, clean energy solutions for heavy industry's toughest problems. We started by removing the diesel engine from a colossal mining truck and replacing it with a hybrid hydrogen and battery powerplant. A world-first, and the world's largest. But we're not stopping there. We are also working on providing critical mine site infrastructure for hydrogen production, battery recharging, and hydrogen refueling. Today, we're starting at the source, the mining industry, and tomorrow the larger supply chain, to completely eliminate the use of diesel and speed the clean energy transition. www.firstmode.com

Ballard_Power_Systems_Inc__Ballard___First_Mode_sign_order_for_6.jpg

favicon.png?sn=VA16684&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard--first-mode-sign-order-for-60-additional-hydrogen-fuel-cell-modules-for-zero-emission-mining-trucks-301840035.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA16684&Transmission_Id=202306010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA16684&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.