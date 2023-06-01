CV Sciences to Participate in LD Micro Invitational Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023

13th invitational event welcomes over 150 companies to over 800 attendees

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today announced that Joseph Dowling, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2023. This prominent investor conference showcases companies to micro-cap investors as they search for the next generation of great businesses.

CV_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Mr. Dowling will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Attendees should contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting. Interested parties may register and listen to the live presentation via LD Micro's website at https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and is the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with Company and regulatory standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Investor Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
Mark Sinclair, MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

