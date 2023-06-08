Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, bills and invoices, today announced its latest achievement of winning the esteemed CPA Practice Advisor Readers Choice Award as the Preferred Expense and Travel Management Tool. This prestigious accolade marks the 7th consecutive year that Expensify has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the industry.

The CPA Practice Advisor Awards hold great significance within the accounting and financial software landscape, serving as a trusted guide for professionals seeking the best tools to streamline operations and enhance client services. With their extensive expertise and meticulous evaluation process, CPA Practice Advisor plays a pivotal role in identifying the most innovative and effective solutions in the market.

David Barrett, CEO and Founder of Expensify, expressed his appreciation for receiving this recognition. "Winning the CPA Practice Advisor Award is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional financial software solutions to our accounting partners,” he says. “Being voted as the best by readers reinforces our ongoing efforts in revolutionizing expense management and empowering accounting professionals to work smarter and more efficiently. It brings us great joy that Expensify is used by millions of accountants worldwide to make their expense, spend management, and travel workflows more efficient daily for firms of all sizes and their clients."

Expensify's track record of receiving the CPA Practice Advisor Award solidifies its position as a leading provider of spend management solutions, trusted by accounting professionals worldwide. The award comes after Expensify has put significant effort into updating their ExpensifyApproved! program for CPAs and bookkeepers. Recent updates include assigning partner managers to all accounting firms, adding phone support and account managers to all firm clients, developing New Expensify — a tool that helps streamline financial transactions and encourage collaboration between accounting firms and their clients — and hosting 100 of the world's top firm leaders at ExpensiCon 3.

To learn more about Expensify, get started here.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, travel booking, and chat in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

About CPA Practice Advisor

CPA Practice Advisor is a renowned publication and trusted resource within the accounting and finance industry. With a dedicated focus on providing insightful content, comprehensive reviews, and expert analysis, CPA Practice Advisor helps accounting professionals navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology solutions. The publication serves as a vital platform for identifying the most effective tools and software in the market, enabling professionals to enhance their productivity, efficiency, and overall client service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005288/en/