Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and a Miami-area elementary school with a total of 78 new laptops on Wednesday.

Insight, in partnership with Intel, Lenovo, D&H Distributing, CODI, ScienceLogic and One Identity by Quest, presented Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, with 50 Intel-powered Lenovo laptops, carrying cases, charging and docking stations, and a laptop locking and charging cart. The Miami chapter of Insight’s Women With Insight teammate resource group organized the donation and hosted a lunch ceremony for Boys & Girls Club staff at the Hank Kline Club.

“We are grateful to Women With Insight-Miami, Lenovo and Intel for their generous donation of 50 laptops to support great futures for our youth members,” said Rodriguez-Roig. “With their support, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade can continue to offer computer lab programs at our six Clubs. These positive programs and technology play an essential role in keeping area youth engaged.”

During a separate ceremony Wednesday, Insight also donated 28 new Asus laptops to Myrtle Grove K-8 Center, a Miami Gardens elementary school. The new equipment will serve as a needed upgrade for school staff to help deliver education more effectively.

For the Boys & Girls Club, 10 laptops will be given to children whose families cannot afford to purchase their own, allowing them a means to access I-Ready, an online study program for K-8 students. Another 10 will be used for a pilot Teen Workforce Readiness Program at the Gwen Cherry Club; the rest will enable education at the Hank Kline and Dr. Frederica S. Wilson Clubs.

“The power of technology to transform lives is at the heart of everything we do, including inspiring children to reach their full potential through greater access to modern resources,” said Megan Amdahl, chief operating officer and senior vice president of client experience, Insight. “We’ve maintained a longstanding relationship with the Boys & Girls Club through Insight%26rsquo%3Bs+Reach program. When teammates from the Miami chapter of Women With Insight wanted to make a difference close to home, helping their local Clubs was a natural source of inspiration.”

Carolyn Henry, vice president and general manager, Americas marketing, Intel, said: “We at Intel believe in the transformative power of technology and the importance of diversity and inclusion. Through our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, aligned with Lenovo and Insight, we are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable future. The Lenovo PCs powered by Intel technology that are being donated today will enable students to develop critical thinking, experiential discovery and skills needed for the technology-driven world.”

Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing, said: “Technology has never played a more critical role in our daily lives as it does now. D&H is thrilled to be part of this initiative to help engage more students in learning and collaboration. It’s part of our D&H team DNA to give back to our communities and support regional youth, doing our part to leverage technology for positive change alongside our prestigious partners.”

To learn more about how Insight gives back to its communities, read the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report at insight.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been serving youth in the community since 1946. What once was a single building and site for boys has grown to six Clubs and sites combined serving thousands of boys and girls year-round, providing programs in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, cultural arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Club staffing, initiatives, and programs are designed to inspire and enable area youth and provide them with the resources to succeed and share in the American Dream. For more information, please visit www.bgcmia.org, www.facebook.com%2FBoysGirlsClubsMiamiDade, www.instagram.com%2Fbgcmiamidade, www.twitter.com%2FBGCMia, www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2FBGCMiamiDade, or call 305.446.9910.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

